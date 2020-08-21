Nothing has changed in Bihar in the last 15 years: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan has conveyed his concerns about holding elections to pick a new assembly to both the Election Commission of India as well as the NDA allies. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Chirag Paswan, Lok Jan Shakti Party president and a Member of Parliament from Bihar’s Jamui constituency, has been vocal in his criticism of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, even though his party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He pulls no punches in criticising the Bihar government for its alleged failure to take adequate measures in tackling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the annual flood woes. He maintains that the upcoming assembly polls, slated to be held in October-November, should not be a priority.

In an interview to HT, he said he has conveyed his concerns about holding elections to pick a new assembly to both the Election Commission of India (ECI) as well as the NDA allies.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Your party is an ally of the NDA. Yet, there seems to be a disconnect between the LJP and the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), and there are disagreements on some issues.

There is a lot of disagreement between the LJP and the JD(U). The basis of my disagreement is that a lot of promises were made to Bihar that were not delivered. Consider the present scenario. Bihar is facing dual challenges such as the unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak and the annual flood fury that have affected a lot of people. It is a matter of grave concern the way the state machinery is working. I expected my chief minister and my government to perform better and to deliver more, but he (Kumar) has disappointed us all.

What has disappointed you the most? Because the government claims it has reached out to people who were stranded during the Covid-19-induced lockdown restrictions, it has offered cash through direct benefit transfer (DBT), provided relief materials and made efforts to give jobs to those who returned to the state .

The day the migrant worker crisis started I had expected the government to help them and not to leave them to die on highways. I expected that buses would be sent to ferry them back home, as was done by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. I don’t know if any DBTs have been done because a lot of people whom I have met don’t seem to have received any. People told me that they had to pay for their train fares. I don’t know if any of these measures reached people on the ground. But the biggest issue right now is the way our government is playing with the lives of the Biharis. A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a meeting with a few CMs through a video-conference. Soon after the meeting the PM had tweeted some states are required to improve their testing records and Bihar had topped the list. On that day though about 75,000 tests were conducted, the PM said categorically that there is a need to improve. This implies that something is wrong somewhere. What is also going wrong is that until now about 90% of the testing is being done through the rapid antigen detection (RAD) test, which even the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said should only be conducted in Covid-19 containment zones or during emergencies in hospitals. So not only are we not testing enough, but we are also not doing it the right way. When I say life of Biharis is in danger, JD(U) leaders call me the poet Kalidas for sawing off the proverbial branch I am sitting on.

In such a scenario, are you willing to be a part of the NDA?

At present, I am not even thinking about elections; I don’t understand how my CM is thinking about elections at a time, when 18 of the districts in the state are flooded and Covid-19 cases are increasing by leaps and bounds on a daily basis.

You have said this to the ECI, but have you mentioned this to the BJP or raised it at an NDA meeting?

At a meeting with the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, a few weeks ago I had mentioned this to him. I had said our priority should be to control the pandemic and we should not be thinking about the elections. I am neither thinking about the alliance nor assembly polls.

So will you participate, if the ECI decides to hold the polls on schedule?

The call has to be taken only by the ECI. And if that happens, then we will participate because we are prepared for the elections but we would prefer not to hold them now. As a head of a political party, it is my responsibility to give a correct picture about the state of affairs to the ECI. Political parties are not meant to only contest elections -- to win or strategise. We have a much bigger social responsibility as well.

You have listed shortcomings in response to the pandemic and the workers who returned to the state during the lockdown restrictions. What do you think have been the achievements of the Kumar government?

Forget about the last five years with which I have had major issues. Let’s talk about the past 15 years. What has changed? If you look at your own archives and compare the pictures of floods from 2005 onwards you will see nothing has changed. This is the primary issue with my state government. Repeatedly, I have shared a road map on how to make our state more developed; I made suggestions on how to counter the flood problem such as by interlinking the state’s rivers. Look at my Lok Sabha constituency Jamui, half of it is affected by droughts and the other half by floods. None of my suggestions have been accepted or acted upon to date.

What has been done in the past 15 years to improve the revenue in the state? I agree we need a special state’s status. But why do we need it even after 15 years? For instance, so much could be done to promote religious tourism. Our students spend millions of rupees every year to attend coaching centres in Kota, Rajasthan, where the teachers are also from Bihar. Why can’t this model be replicated in Bihar? Why can’t we hold investment summits in Bihar?

With so many differences have you considered walking out of the alliance?

This government should now have a common minimum programme (CMP) because unless and until my Bihar First, Bihari First vision document is not incorporated in the new government , there is no point being a part of it. They (the Kumar-led government) have not been listening to us. And if you are going to return to power because of the BJP’s and my party’s support and not listen to us, as you’re (JDU) doing right now, then what can we do? It is important for the government to function on the agenda that comes out of the CMP and not on the one that was formed during the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in 2015. Why am I saying this? Because right now, it is the mahagathbandhan agenda, drafted by Kumar and Lalu Prasad five years ago, which is being followed. What has changed? Only the deputy CM, earlier it was the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), now it is the BJP.

There is a talk of a third front with you as the CM.

I am not overambitious and not saying make me the Bihar CM. But I have hope from my party and we are working hard. And why not? Eventually, there will be a CM from the LJP. At present, my priority is to only rein in Covid-19.

Are you going to release your vision document anytime soon?

I will release it within 24 hours of the ECI announcing the date of election. I will also request the ECI that they should make it a mandatory for all political parties to release the manifesto at least five-six weeks before the polls, otherwise, they should not be allowed to contest. In the absence of a vision document, politics, invariably, boils down to Hindu-Muslim, caste and identity politics, where development agenda goes for a toss.

You said the focus should be on the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood fury, but there is a perception that there is undue attention on the alleged death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

If things had happened in the right manner the undue attention would not have been needed. I remember when he had passed away on June 14, I called my CM four days later and asked him to proactively intervene because I knew the (Rajput) family and they suspected something fishy. I also spoke twice to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Unfortunately, I got no response. Why this is a matter of concern for me is because a high-profile Bihari died in another state, how will my CM assure the others living outside that they will be taken care of? If the state had put pressure was on the Maharashtra government, the latter would have acted in a different manner.

You started off as an actor. What are your views on the debate about nepotism in the film industry?

I never had any such experience. I think it’s too early to come to any conclusion, as there are many theories floating around. Whether it is nepotism, or something else, or a personal angle, as suggested by his family, the truth must come out. I don’t know about nepotism in the film industry. I never faced it. But a lot of my acquaintances and friends suggested a theory of too insular and clubby, where a group of biggies keep the outsiders at bay. But truth be told, I don’t know what the facts of the matter are.