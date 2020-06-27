With 190 fresh cases, Bihar’s Covid-19 tally rises to 8,678

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

Bihar now has 1,953 active Covid-19 cases in 38 districts. (HT photo)

Bihar registered 190 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the Covid-19 count in the state to 8,678, health department officials said.

The state now has 1,953 active Covid-19 cases in 38 districts.

While 6,669 patients have recovered from the disease in Bihar, 56 people have died of it.

The districts that have reported a large number of coronavirus cases are Patna (529), Bhagalpur (401), Madhubani and Siwan (400 each), Begusarai (382), Munger (332) and Rohtas (322).

The number of samples tested for the disease in the state till date is 1,89,643, officials said, adding that the testing capacity has been constantly augmented, which is evident from the fact that 7,906 samples were tested on Thursday alone.