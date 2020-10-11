Woman gang-raped in Buxar, child strangulated to death

A case has been lodged against two named and five unknown men on the basis of the statement of woman’s father. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and her six-year-old son brutally murdered by seven men in Bihar’s Buxar district late on Saturday.

All seven men gang-raped the woman in an inebriated state in the evening. More horror was to follow when one of the seven men strangulated the child to death, fearing his cries would alert the villagers staying near the house. Later, they stuffed the child’s body inside a bed-sheet to dispose it at a deserted spot.

The matter came to light on the wee hours of Sunday when Murar police recovered the body of the minor from a canal with the unconscious mother after locals spotted them.

A case has been lodged against two named and five unknown men on the basis of the statement of woman’s father Rajkumar Ram.

In his FIR, Raj Kumar said that the incident took place at around 11 am when his daughter, along with child, were on their way to the bank to deposit Rs 6000. When she reached the bank of the canal, two men, identified as Bhola Yadav and Mina Ram, and their five associates forcibly took her to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped her and killed her child.

Also read: Bihar polls - Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons

“The miscreants, then, tied her hands and feet and threw her in the canal,” the FIR stated. Station house officer (SHO) of Murar police station, Manoj Pathak, said that the woman’s condition is critical while a complaint has been lodged against the accused. The woman has been rushed to Sadar Hospital for medical examination.

Buxar SP Neeraj Kumar Singh said that one of the named accused has been arrested and raids are on to nab other culprits. Singh said that police waited for the medical examination of the victim as well as the postmortem report of the child.

Second gang-rape within three days in Patna

In another incident, a 14-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and three others on Saturday night in a godown at Lekha Nagar locality under Danapur police in the state capital.

Rajesh Kumar, Tulsi and Kallu Kumar have been arrested after the locals informed about the incident.

The victim, a native of Bihiyan police station area of Ara, had taken an auto from Saguna More and was going to Danapur Junction. The auto driver suspected to have informed his friends in advance about the woman passenger. He stopped the auto at a secluded place near Lekha Nagar where three of his friends were already present.

The victim told the police that the accused were calling each other by their names thus the accused were identified. In her statement, the survivor claims that the accused may have pre-planned the heinous act.

“The crime spot where she was taken was isolated which is why no one could hear her screaming,” said an official adding that the police suspect that the spot could have been used previously for such crimes.

“There was no one around who could hear me screaming for help and they seemed perfectly confident that no one would come to my rescue,” the victim said in her statement. “They must have planned the whole thing and were only waiting for a target,” she added.

Danapur SHO Ajit Kumar Saha said that the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when the victim, working as a maid-servant at Ashiana More, hired an auto-rickshaw but auto driver mislead her and went towards Lekha Nagar.

The victim raised an alarm and subsequently some passerby reached and informed Danapur police. She was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital from Danapur Sadar hospital for medical the examination, the SHO said.