Woman police constable in Bihar shoots herself accidentally while cleaning rifle

A forensic team has been called to probe the incident. (PTI Photo)

A lady constable identified as 20-year-old Juli Kumari, posted at Triveniganj police station of Supaul district in Bihar, was seriously injured when the service rifle she was cleaning fired accidentally on Friday morning.

The constable was rushed to Triveniganj primary health centre, from where she was referred to Supaul district hospital.

The lady constable, a resident of Gaya, was cleaning her service rifle when it accidentally went off with the bullet hitting her in the chest. She was rushed to hospital soon after the incident.

“Now she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is stated to be critical,” a police officer said, adding, “Many policemen came forward to donate blood to her.”

Also Read: Bihar issues guidelines for reopening of schools, colleges at 50% capacity

Supaul superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said that while the prime focus was on saving her life, a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been summoned to probe the incident, which, prima facie appeared to be an accident.

In September, a 25-year-old lady police constable had died by suicide in Araria followed by suspension of Narpatganj station house officer (SHO) King Kundan, who was accused of having a hand in her suicide.