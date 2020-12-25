Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Patna / Woman police constable in Bihar shoots herself accidentally while cleaning rifle

Woman police constable in Bihar shoots herself accidentally while cleaning rifle

The lady constable, a resident of Gaya, was cleaning her service rifle when it accidentally went off with the bullet hitting her in the chest.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 15:30 IST

By Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Patna

A forensic team has been called to probe the incident. (PTI Photo)

A lady constable identified as 20-year-old Juli Kumari, posted at Triveniganj police station of Supaul district in Bihar, was seriously injured when the service rifle she was cleaning fired accidentally on Friday morning.

The constable was rushed to Triveniganj primary health centre, from where she was referred to Supaul district hospital.

The lady constable, a resident of Gaya, was cleaning her service rifle when it accidentally went off with the bullet hitting her in the chest. She was rushed to hospital soon after the incident.

“Now she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is stated to be critical,” a police officer said, adding, “Many policemen came forward to donate blood to her.”

Also Read: Bihar issues guidelines for reopening of schools, colleges at 50% capacity

Supaul superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said that while the prime focus was on saving her life, a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been summoned to probe the incident, which, prima facie appeared to be an accident.

In September, a 25-year-old lady police constable had died by suicide in Araria followed by suspension of Narpatganj station house officer (SHO) King Kundan, who was accused of having a hand in her suicide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
by HT correspondent
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk

latest news

PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Wknd exclusive: Pandemic-era tale of worlds within worlds by Janice Pariat
by Janice Pariat
Woman police constable in Bihar shoots herself accidentally while cleaning rifle
by Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Manufacturing firms log ‘softer contraction’ in sales at 4.3% in Q2 FY21: RBI data
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.