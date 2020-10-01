People want us to sing for free on digital platforms, says Kailash Kher



Singer Kailash Kher feels music has been an indisputable stress buster during the ongoing Covid crisis. “The pandemic has played heavily on our mental health along with the physical aspect. So, I focused on my music as it plays a big role in

de-stressing as music gives internal peace to all.”

The singer was in the state capital recently as a panelist at the official meet to discuss upcoming film city in Uttar Pradesh initiated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Talking about what all kept the ‘Kailasa’ singer busy, “During the phase I came out with a motivational song ‘Main hi mera rakshak hoon’ then memoir on suicide ‘Ek jyot hai jagi’ along with the song ‘Atmanirbhar hum, bolo Vande Matram’ and others. Under Sangeet Setu, with Citizen Rights Association (ISRA), I combined three generation (123 singers) of musicians to give a message of peace and strength to the world,” said Kailash.

The ‘Teri deewani’ singer collaborated with many organisations for various projects. “Currently I’m also organising musical motivational talks. As I feel when said with music thoughts leave a deeper impact.”

Kailash has done some commercial recordings too. “In this tough phase I tried my best to keep crediting salaries of my staff and thankfully I was able to generate it like always. As per live gigs, enquiries have started to pour in and God-willing we will be able to do shows from December onwards. We need live shows as virtual income is too low and most of them have been in collaborations for a cause. Truth is that everyone wants us to sing for free on digital platforms.”

He is working on his new album. “We planned to bring it come out by this year but ‘Parmatma ne yeh saal to nigal hi liya’. Probably, by next year we will able to bring out the new album.”