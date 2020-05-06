Petrol, diesel get ₹3 dearer in Chandigarh

After the hike in VAT, the new prices of fuel will come into effect in Chandigarh from Wednesday midnight. (HT photo)

From Thursday, Chandigarh residents will have to shell out around ₹3 extra for petrol and diesel, after the UT administration increased VAT on fuel to 5%.

With the hike, the price of petrol is now ₹68.62 per litre (hike of ₹2.8) and diesel is ₹62.02 per litre (hike of ₹2.72). However, fuel prices in Chandigarh are still a notch below that of its neighbouring states.

The new rates of VAT on petrol is “22.45% or fixed rate of ₹12.58 per litre, whichever is higher” and on diesel VAT is “14.02 % or fixed rate of ₹7.63 per litre, whichever is higher”. The earlier rates of VAT on petrol and diesel were 17.45% and 9.02% respectively.

“Revenue generation has been hit hard amid the epidemic. We are also mulling over imposing additional cess on liquor to generate revenue, which we will announce soon,” a senior UT official said.

With the jump, the administration will get additional VAT revenue of approximately ₹100 crore this financial year, ie 2020-21.

Speaking about the hike, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “Petrol and diesel prices are determined by oil companies and the Centre. UT only decides the VAT rate. Today, VAT on fuel was hiked by 5 %. All money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India, which finances all our developmental expenses.”

To help residents follow lockdown timings, the UT administration on Thursday, directed a siren to be sounded in the city at 7 pm every day. “To alert residents, we will sound a siren in the city at 7pm. Don’t fight with the police if you are caught outdoors once the siren has been sounded,” said Parida. He also clarified that a maximum of three persons would be allowed in four wheelers.