Pressure of sequel is more than the debut, says Ritam Srivastav

The preceding year saw Lucknow-lad Ritam Srivastav’s directorial debut with series ‘Raktanchal’ followed by another crime-drama ‘Beehad Ka Baghi’. Both the series got a good audience response and the young director is now gearing up for the next season of the series which he says will be much bigger.

With second season in the making Ritam is being very guarded and watchful. “The curse of sequels is weighing too much on me. Seeing the debacle of second seasons of some big shows, the kind of pressure I’m facing is much more then my debut release. I extra careful with the show,” he said.

Though he cites examples of franchisees like ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Breaking Bad’, ‘The Wire’, ‘Money Heist’ and others that took their second season to the next level.

“From my experience, I can say that we need to be close to the original characters and storyline while integrating new angles. One should not be repetitive and try to add a fresh milieu with same characters. So, I am working with this vision and combination.” The shoot of the second season is expected to start in February-March in Varanasi.

Ritam has been chief assistant director with Prakash Jha in films likes ‘Raajneeti’ ‘Aarakshan’, Chakravyuh, ‘Satyagraha’ and ‘Jai Gangaajal’. Before that he completed his masters from Lucknow University and ‘Vishrad’ from Bhatkhande Music Institute Deemed University then ventured into theatre with writing and back-stage management.

His latest OTT series ‘Beehad Ka Baghi’ was originally his directorial debut film that he converted into five-edisode drama. He is also writing for his next feature film. “I have done enough of socio-thrillers with Prakashji and both my projects were crime drama. So, next I will make a love story which will be set and shot in my hometown Lucknow.”

Before lockdown he also directed a short film ‘Maternity Blues’ with Mansi Parekh and Raj Arjun which is expecting an OTT release soon, he concluded.