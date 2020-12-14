1,400 schools in Pune to shut down ops between Dec 15 and 17 to protest non-payment of fees by parents

At least 1,400 schools in Pune and surrounding areas, which are a part of the Federation of Schools Association in Maharashtra (FSAM), will remain shut between December 15 and December 17. The schools took the decision on Monday to protest against the non-payment of fees by over 50 per cent of parents.

Rajendra Singh, state president of FSAM, said that the schools are struggling to survive due to financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are only 30 per cent parents who have given the fees. At least 58 per cent parents who are capable of paying fees have not yet paid. This puts the schools in a tough spot. There is infrastructure expenditure and teaching and non-teaching staff which continues to be paid by schools. In this situation, paying fees is important. How are schools going to survive if parents don’t pay the fee?” asked Singh.

“In case the issue is not resolved till the end of December, our schools across Maharashtra may start an indefinite closure of online teaching in January,” said Singh

Jayshree Venkatraman, principal, SNBP international school, Rahatani, said that the school has five branches across the city and 1,000 teaching and non-teaching staff.

“We have communicated properly with the parents since the start. We understand that the parents are affected, but there is only so much we can help. It is difficult for us to run the school till March because of financial crisis. We have time and again waived the fees of annual concerts, transport and others. But we still have to pay the teachers who are working day and night for the students,” said Venkatraman.

Milind Ladge, Aryan World School from Warje, who is also a part of the school strike, said that his total staff is over 900. “As the lockdown started, we have been hit very hard. The first instalment was due on March 15, but because of the lockdown the fee payment got delayed. Even then we communicated to the parents that they should pay the fees as the pandemic gets over. Till October, I have paid my staff in full. Since, then there has been discrepancy in payment as all our funds are over,” said Ladge.

Advocate Anubha Sahai, president, India Wide Parents Association (IWPA), said that as far as the fee is concerned during the pandemic, schools cannot commit 100 per cent fees.

“We are willing to pay the fees, but not 100 per cent. We have told the government to conducts audit of schools. If the audits are done, the scenario will be clear. Other states have given a relief to parents. So, in Maharashtra why is nothing happening? Why are schools not ready for audit? They have not followed school fee regulations for the last couple of years. The government should take over these schools or provide aid. Parents are not demanding relief every year. Government should intervene,” said Sahai.

Schools which will be shut for three days

*SNBP International Schools

*Indira School

*Priyadarshini Group of Schools

*Aryan World School

*Orbis School

*Innovera school

*City pride school

*Saraswati Bhuwan English School

*Kunjir public school

*Master mind school

*Dwarka international school

*Novel School