1.42 per cent mortality rate in PCMC, lowest in state

Although the total Covid-19 positive cases has crossed 3,500 mark, Pimpri-Chinchwad has a ray of hope with the lowest mortality rate in the state. As of Saturday, the mortality rate of industrial town is 1.42 per cent, while Pune’s mortality rate is 3.52 per cent and Maharashtra’s rate is 4.34 per cent.

As of Saturday, till 5pm there are a total of 3,967 Covid-19 cases in the PCMC. As many as 2,369 patients have been discharged after being cured of the virus and 1,532 are still undergoing treatment.

The city has reported a total of 54 deaths due to the virus.

According to Dr Rajendra Namdev Wable, dean, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (CMH), continuous and quick identification of Covid-19 positive patients and strictly following the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) norm has helped Pimpri-Chinchwad keep the mortality rate in check.

“We are conducting more Covid-19 tests which has helped us in starting early treatment for the patients,” said Dr Wable.

“We have a streamline pattern of working which is helping us to keep things under control. It is a collective effort,” added Wable.

Starting Friday, the PCMC health department has also started rapid antigen tests at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.

“Now with antigen detection test being conducted, it has bought down the hassle for people and we also get the test results early. Antigen test, which is also started in Pune, allows for test results within 30 minutes. Earlier the patients had to stay in the hospital for two to three days till they got the test results. It will benefit hospital and patients,” added Wable.

Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC, said, “All our medical and civil staff are working hard to fight the pandemic. We are providing them complete support, out real heroes are the medical staff.”