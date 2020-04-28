1,504 special police officers help Pune police manage micro-clusters

There are 1,400 SPOs working with the police in these micro-clusters. (HT/PHOTO)

The Pune police have appointed 1,504 special police officers (SPO) to help manage the daily needs of over 120 micro-clusters identified by the police, according to Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police (crime).

“There are 1,400 SPOs working with the police in these micro-clusters. We have given them identity cards, masks, sanitisers and face-shields. Within the next few days, we are aiming for 5,000 SPOs. We ensure that these are people without any political connection or criminal record,” said additional CP Morale.

The micro-clusters are places with high population density and over five positive cases. These were identified after scanning of addresses and whereabouts of positive cases in the city.

Among the 120 micro-clusters, where the SPOs are helping out, are Tadiwala road, Patil estate, Lakshminagar, Parvati Paytha, Lumbininagar and Bhagyodaynagar.

Sujit Yadav, 48, an SPO working in Tadiwala road, said, “We work is done in three shifts of four hours each. We wear a forearm band which has a Maharashtra police logo on it. The police have provided us with a sanitiser, face mask and face shield is provided. We deliver everything from groceries, chicken, eggs, vegetables among others. People pay through cash or transfer money online.”

“There is a fixed time table for everything from use of public toilet to delivering groceries. This has helped in isolating people inside their homes to contain the spread of Sar-Co-2 virus,” he said.

“These SOPs are from the same areas. We have made a pyramid structure and WhatsApp groups to keep a track. They send pictures with time and location every day,” said senior PI Shrikant Shinde of Bundgarden police station.

Other SPOs in the city include secretaries of housing societies, social workers, and young volunteers. While some help with managing micro clusters, some others help with manning check-posts as well.

SPOs appointed zone-wise

Zone 1: 151

Zone 2: 149

Zone 3: 152

Zone 4: 425

Zone 5: 627

Total: 1,504