Home / Pune News / 1,635 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths on Friday in Pune

1,635 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths on Friday in Pune

This takes the progressive positive cases in the city to 58,559

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:37 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

A worker in PPE kit sprays disinfectant at the mall premises at Phoenix Mall Vimannagar in Pune, India, on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Rahul Raut/HT)

The Pune city on Friday reported 1,635 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 30 deaths, according to the state health department. This takes the progressive positive cases in the city to 58,559.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its daily report recorded only 818 fresh positive cases taking the progressive positives to 54,255. While 28 more deaths were reported taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 1,312. Eleven more deaths were reported outside PMC jurisdiction, one from the Khadki cantonment area and all others from Pune rural and outside the district.

The number of patients in critical care has come down to 626 from Thursday’s 927 critical patients. Also 1,185 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 35,123.

According to the information given by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, of the 28 deaths reported on Friday, the youngest deceased patient was a 38-year-old male from Bibwewadi admitted to Morya multi-speciality hospital who had Covid infection. While the oldest deceased patient was a 97-year-old male from Baner admitted to Jupiter hospital who died due to respiratory failure with pneumonia.



