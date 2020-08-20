Sections
Home / Pune News / 1,682 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune on Thursday

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:46 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune city on Thursday reported 1,682 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 38 deaths, according to the state health department. This takes the progressive positive case count in the city to 84,589.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its daily report recorded 1,669 fresh positive cases taking the progressive positives to 79,037. While 33 deaths were reported on Thursday taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 1,882. Nine more deaths were reported outside PMC jurisdiction, all others from Pune rural and outside the district.

The number of patients in critical care has increased to 802. Also, 1,386 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 62,349.

Of the 33 deaths reported on Thursday, the youngest among the deceased was a 30-year-old male from Wadgaon Budruk area admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital who had pneumonia and morbid obesity.



While the oldest among the deceased was an 85-year-old male from Dhanori area admitted to Sassoon Hospital who died due to respiratory failure and pneumonia.

