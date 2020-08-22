Sections
Home / Pune News / 1,692 fresh Covid-19 positives, 42 deaths reported in 24 hours in Pune city

1,692 fresh Covid-19 positives, 42 deaths reported in 24 hours in Pune city

As per data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, the city reported 1,556 new positives taking the progressive positive count to 80,593 and 35 deaths which took the death toll to 1,917.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:23 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune Nagar Wachan Mandir, an old library on Laxmi road opened with safety norms guidelines. (Ravindra Joshi/HT)

The state health department reported 42 deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Pune city in 24 hours, which takes the death toll to 2,249.

Also, 1,692 fresh positive cases were reported in the city on Friday, taking the positive progressive cases to 86,281.

As 1,570 people were discharged after being cured of the virus within 24 hours, the total number of such cases is now 63,919.



A total of 3.91 lakh tests have been conducted till August 21, of which 7,208 new tests were conducted on Friday. Currently, there are 14,757 active cases in the city out of which 793 are in critical condition, of which 483 are on ventilator and 310 are in an intensive care unit (ICU) without a ventilator. Also, 2,592 are undergoing oxygen treatment.

Mumbai city also reported 42 deaths on Friday, according to the state health department.

The deceased include 11 from Sassoon General Hospital and four from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, three deaths each from Jehangir Hospital and Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital, two from Poona hospital.

One each from Command hospital, AICTS, Surya Sahyadri hospital, Sanjeevan hospital, Deoyani hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic, Sana Hospital, Rao nursing home, KEM hospital, Sahyadri hospital and Dalvi hospital.

Also, nine deaths were reported from city hospitals of those residing outside PMC limits, five from Command hospital, two from Jehangir Hospital and one each from Noble Hospital and Inlaks and Budhrani.

