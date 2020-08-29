1,781 fresh Covid cases, 40 deaths on Friday in Pune

The state health department, on Friday, reported 1,795 new Covid-19 positive cases in Pune, and 22 deaths related to the infection caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

As per the state’s data, the progressive positive count for Pune is now 96,692, with the death toll at 2,475.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its report released on Friday, reported 1,781 Covid-19 positives in the city, which takes the progressive positive count to 90,871 as per the PMC data.

The PMC also reported 40 Covid-19-related deaths on Friday, putting the death toll, as per the PMC’s figures, at 2,168 in the city.

Currently there are 15,158 active cases in the city, of which 827 are in critical condition. This includes 498 on ventilators and 329 in ICUs.

Also, 2,414 patients are undergoing oxygen treatment.

The civic body has, till date, taken 4.32 lakh swab samples, including the 6,449 samples collected on Friday.

Also, 1,578 people were discharged on Friday which puts the count of total discharged at 73,527.

Pune district reported 3,611 new cases on Friday, taking the progressive positive count for the district to 1,60,455. Sixty-four deaths were reported in 24 hours in the district putting the death toll at 3,937. Also, district-wise, 2,193 were discharged on Friday, taking the of total number of discharged patients to 1,23,595.

The district has tested 6.69 lakh samples till date.

Deaths reported from the city on Friday include six from Sassoon General Hospital and six from the Pulse hospital; five from the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, four from Sahyadri hospital; three from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and three from the Kashibai Navale hospital; two each from Inlaks and Budhrani, Noble hospital, Command hospital and Naidu hospital; and one each from Villoo Poonawala hospital, Parmar hospital, Ratna hospital and YCM hospital.

Also, 14 deaths were reported of people living outside PMC limits, but being treated in city hospitals. This includes two from the Cantonment areas and 12 from rural Pune.