Sections
Home / Pune News / 100-year old who recovered from Covid, dies of old age

100-year old who recovered from Covid, dies of old age

Bai Darade, a 100-year-old woman from Chandan Nagar passed away on July 31 after being the oldest person in Maharashtra to successfully defeat Covid-19. She died of old age....

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:27 IST

By Shrutika Ratnaparkhi,

Bai Darade, a 100-year-old woman from Chandan Nagar passed away on July 31 after being the oldest person in Maharashtra to successfully defeat Covid-19.

She died of old age.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department officials, the woman was admitted along with four other members of the family in Covid Care Centre at Yerawada on July 20.

“Her health deteriorated on July 24 through after subsequent treatment she showed remarkable recovery. She was responding to the treatment given by the doctors. The woman was completely on a liquid diet for eight days,” said Madhav Jagtap , deputy commissioner of PMC on Tuesday.



According to Dr Sangita Bharati, one of the doctors who treated her, due to worsening of health after her saturation levels went down, there were plans to shift her to another hospital. However, the woman eventually overcame the virus.

Harishchandra Ghuge, Darade’s son-in-law, said “She stopped eating or drinking for the past two days. We tried to feed her, but she was weak and would not even take fluids as she was on a liquid diet. We tried our best to save her but she couldn’t survive. Our whole family was affected by Covid-19 and we all are now cured and healthy.”

Darade was admitted to the Covid centre in Yerawada though she did not show any symptoms and even the oxygen saturation was normal.

At the age of 100, Darade also did not have any pre-existing infirmities apart from blood pressure. However, she had started experiencing breathing problems, and a reduction in oxygen saturation was observed.

On July 28 she fully recovered from Covid-19 and hence, was discharged the same day.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Steepest hike of 218 cases takes Ludhiana tally to 3,246
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
AG report slams Zirakpur MC for failing to spend over 50% funds
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP ministers pledge 30% of salary for Covid control in Madhya Pradesh
Jul 31, 2020 23:00 IST
Two-day workshop on staying health amid Covid pandemic commences at Ludhiana agri varsity
Jul 31, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.