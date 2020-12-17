105-year-old Hinjewadi resident beats Covid

Coronavirus could not defeat the spirit of life in 105- year-old Shantabai Hulavale.

A resident of Hinjewadi, she was admitted to a city- based hospital for 10 days for Covid treatment.

Sandip Hulavale, Hulavale’s grandson, said that the entire family tested positive for Covid-19.

“Along with her, five others were admitted to the hospital. She is a tough one. Though she is, she doesn’t have any comorbidities,” said Sandip.

The 105-year-old said that in her younger days she used to walk to Aundh on foot daily.

“She has seen many things. And her spirit for life has helped us through this tough time. She is full of life and hope even at this age,” said Sandip.

Dr Kiran Muley from Golden Care Hospital, Wakad, where the patient was admitted, said that she was had shortness of breath and was coughing.

“She had pneumonia and was tested Covid positive. We treated her with antivirals and oxygen support for around 10 to 12 days. And she showed signs of recovery,” said Dr Muley.

He further added that it is rare to see elderly patients in this age bracket.

“We get patients who are above the age of 60. But this was a very rare incident where we had a patient who was 105-years-old. She received timely treatment, but her will power to live helped her recover soon,” said Dr Muley.

He added that the patient was advised to do simple exercises.

“She was advised to walk in the ward and do deep breathing. She very judiciously followed all instructions given to her,” said Dr Muley.