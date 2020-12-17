Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / 105-year-old Hinjewadi resident beats Covid

105-year-old Hinjewadi resident beats Covid

Coronavirus could not defeat the spirit of life in 105- year-old Shantabai Hulavale. A resident of Hinjewadi, she was admitted to a city- based hospital for 10 days for Covid...

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:55 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

Coronavirus could not defeat the spirit of life in 105- year-old Shantabai Hulavale.

A resident of Hinjewadi, she was admitted to a city- based hospital for 10 days for Covid treatment.

Sandip Hulavale, Hulavale’s grandson, said that the entire family tested positive for Covid-19.

“Along with her, five others were admitted to the hospital. She is a tough one. Though she is, she doesn’t have any comorbidities,” said Sandip.



The 105-year-old said that in her younger days she used to walk to Aundh on foot daily.

“She has seen many things. And her spirit for life has helped us through this tough time. She is full of life and hope even at this age,” said Sandip.

Dr Kiran Muley from Golden Care Hospital, Wakad, where the patient was admitted, said that she was had shortness of breath and was coughing.

“She had pneumonia and was tested Covid positive. We treated her with antivirals and oxygen support for around 10 to 12 days. And she showed signs of recovery,” said Dr Muley.

He further added that it is rare to see elderly patients in this age bracket.

“We get patients who are above the age of 60. But this was a very rare incident where we had a patient who was 105-years-old. She received timely treatment, but her will power to live helped her recover soon,” said Dr Muley.

He added that the patient was advised to do simple exercises.

“She was advised to walk in the ward and do deep breathing. She very judiciously followed all instructions given to her,” said Dr Muley.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
by HT Correspondent
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

12,000 voters missing from list: Mohali DC orders probe
by HT Correspondent
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
by Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
India, Australia condemn use of ‘proxies for cross-border terrorism’
by HT Correspondent
Amid nationwide protests, Uttarakhand govt announces new panel to determine MSP for tea farmers
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.