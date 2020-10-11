11,031 driving licenses suspended in six months in Pune

According to data provided by traffic police as many as 4,092 driving licences were suspended of violators for using mobile phones while driving or riding, followed by 1,683 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol and 1,752 licences were suspended for riding without a helmet. (HT PHOTO)

The city police and regional transport office have suspended 11,031 driving licences in six months between January and June 2020. The driving licences were suspended for rash driving, signal jumping, illegal passenger traffic, drink driving and using mobile phones while driving or riding.

According to data provided by traffic police as many as 4,092 driving licences were suspended of violators for using mobile phones while driving or riding, followed by 1,683 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol and 1,752 licences were suspended for riding without a helmet.

Licences were also cancelled for signal jumping in 1,541 cases, rash and negligent driving in 571 cases, ferrying illegal passengers in 687 cases and overloading in 705 cases.

The state government had received 36,204 proposals for cancellation of licences and of that 34,991 driving licences were cancelled. From Pune police commissionerate, the traffic branch had submitted 11,924 proposals of which 11,031 driving licences were cancelled.

Prashant Inamdar, convener, Pedestrian First, said, “The steps are effective for bringing down the accident rate, but what is needed is holistic planning and full-time officers to handle the traffic department. Also, besides fining more awareness must be created for bringing down the accident rate in Pune.”

According to a senior official from the regional transport office (RTO) data for July to September will be published by the end of October or the first week of November.