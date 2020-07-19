11,106 positive Covid cases in PCMC; focus on increasing number of beds

With the number of positive cases crossing the 11,000 mark, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has resolved to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients.

As of Saturday, the PCMC reported a total of 11,106 Covid positive cases, 204 deaths and 6,757 cured patients.

The PCMC is firm on increasing the number of ICU beds, ventilator beds and oxygen beds as they are more beneficial for Covid patients.

There are around 1,200 Covid care beds in 17 private hospitals within the PCMC limits.

“The number of beds will be increased soon, the civic body will be taking help from private hospitals along with the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital,” said Anna Bodade, PCMC assistant municipal commissioner.

The civic body is also planning to make a system which will provide an update about the number of Covid patients, including setting up of call centres and ward rooms in all 32 ward offices.

Currently, the PCMC has 175 ICU beds with ventilator support and 629 beds with regular oxygen support while a total of 4,000 beds have been kept reserved for Covid patients.

“Our top priority is increasing ICU beds, ventilator beds and oxygen beds. We are also giving home isolation to people who have mild symptoms which will keep beds empty in the hospital,” added Bodade.

Meanwhile, PCMC municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar has appealed to not fear the numbers.

“Although the number has crossed 10,000, one must take note that out of these around 8,100 to 8,200 people were those who had not shown any Covid symptoms but they were only carriers of Covid-19 and now they are totally cured. People should not fear Covid-19 and one must trust that it is curable,” said Hardikar.