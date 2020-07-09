11 of 15 PMC ward offices report 1,000+ cases

The Sars-COV2 virus that spreads Covid-19 is taking the entire city quickly into its grip with 11 of 15 wards registering over 1,000 positive cases. According to epidemiologists, this is an indication that the virus is spreading in most areas of the city as against only select areas that were hotspots earlier.

During the lockdown after the city reported its first case on March 9, the positive cases were mainly concentrated in five regional ward offices including Bhavani peth, Kasaba Vishrambaug, Dhole Patil road, Ghole road and Yerwada-Kalas.

Within these wards, only slums were the main hotspots throwing Covid cases.

Interestingly, the wards which were earlier on top with maximum cases have come down with fewer per cent of cases being reported now. On the other hand, wards such as Kothrud, Aundh-Baner, which were in the green zone, have a higher rate of positive cases now.

Despite the city already touching 24,168 cases till Wednesday, the administration and the health department has refused to acknowledge the community spread of virus.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “The cases are now coming from all over the city. We do not go into technical things like whether it is community spread or not but it is true that large number of persons are becoming positive despite them not having contact with positive patients.”

As per data shared by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), among the 10 ward offices to have crossed 2000-mark are Dhole Patil road and Kasaba Vishrambaug while regional ward offices which crossed the thousand figures are Yerawada, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Bhavani peth, Ghole road, Sinhagad road, Wanowrie, Bibwewadi and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar. Another regional ward office, Warje-Karvnagar was at 997 cases and has crossed the 1000-mark by Thursday.

Pune civic chief Shekhar Gaikwad said, “As unlock started and citizens movement increased, it was expected that the positive cases number would increase. Even it is true that cases are emerging in non-containment zones. The PMC is revisiting containment zones repeatedly and have given instructions to the regional ward offices to take calls at the local level and seal the buildings and lanes which are getting the maximum positive cases.”

With the rising number of cases, there’s a growing demand for beds in hospitals amid complaints of unavailability.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “We are demanding the PMC to introduce lock down again as the Covid-19 positive cases have emerged speedily in the past few days. I firmly believe that lockdown should be lifted slowly. Earlier, Kothrud and Aundh areas were in green zones but now they are becoming hotspots as citizens are not following rules and roaming without masks.”