11 of 50 Covid-positive children in Pune develop multisystem issues; 6 show brain ‘involvement ‘

Covid-19 was assumed to be a relatively benign disease in children but since the last three months there are various cases coming up with hyperinflammatory syndrome secondary to Covid-19 infection, say doctors. (Shutterstock/Representative Photo)

Of the 50 children admitted at two city hospitals, 11 reported severe Covid-19 symptoms including multisystem inflammatory and six of those eleven showed impact on their brain, said treating doctors.

As more cases are now being reported among children, the complications among the paediatric patients are also coming forward. The hospitals are defining children as anyone below 18 years of age.

Of the six kids, a 13-year old girl child lost her life during the course of her treatment two months ago at Sahyadri hospital. Doctors at both the hospitals have now studied these kids and found that the virus has evolved which is leading to such complications in kids who could be saved through earlier detection and treatment.

Dr Sagar Lad, a senior paediatric intensivist consultant at Sahyadri and Jehangir Hospital said “Among the six we lost one child who was admitted just six to eight hours ago, the other five are now healthy and discharged. We noticed that these children report paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporarily associated with SARS-CoV-2 (PIMS-TS) or multisystem inflammatory syndrome of childhood (MIS-C). The children tested Covid-19 antibody-positive so they were once infected but are now not infective. The antibodies developed during the course of the infection by the body ended up damaging their own system.”

Dr Lad also said, “The children showed symptoms of brain involvement, excessive sleepiness, altered sensorium, convulsions and severe headache. Since the antibody test is positive so these are the post-infection complications. The children who might test negative for the infection may show such symptoms later so they must be watched for signs including rashes, swelling, fever for over 48-72 hours, swelling on joints, redness, excessive sleepiness, irritating behaviour. However, it must be emphasised that not all children report this and with timely intervention, the child could be saved as the recovery rate is good among children.”

Dr Pradeep Suryawanshi - head, department of Paediatrics and Neonatology, Sahyadri Speciality Hospital who was also part of the study said, “Covid-19 was assumed to be a relatively benign disease in children but since the last three months there are various cases coming up with hyperinflammatory syndrome secondary to Covid-19 infection. Generally, children are less affected because receptors, where Covid virus attaches in the breathing tract, are less in children. But PIMS TS disease is seen 3-4 week after Covid-19 infection. There is a formation of auto-antibodies which damages the blood vessels in the body, especially of heart causing disease called Kawasaki like disease and also produces a shock.”

“These patients need aggressive treatment. If we diagnose it early and treat appropriately chances of recovery are good and do not produce any complications. Hence, prompt recognition of PIMS/MIS-C is of utmost importance as it can improve outcomes,” said the doctors.

The doctors also cleared that not all children with Covid-19 land up in PIMS as it depends on the child’s immune system to handle such infection. Only a few cases have been reported in the world so far.