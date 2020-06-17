11% of Pune’s Covid fatalities showed no associated risk factors

Public health experts attribute mortalities among patients without co-morbid conditions to “delayed reporting” of the infection, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Eleven per cent of the deaths related to Covid-19 in Pune district had no associated risk factor or comorbidity, according to data shared by the Pune district administration in its latest report, released on June 15.

Public health experts attribute mortalities among patients without co-morbid conditions to “delayed reporting” of the infection, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

According to the death analysis report compiled by district health department, of the 485 deaths reported till June 14, 427 or 88% had associated risk factors, while 58 deaths or 11% did not have any associated risk factor.

The common pre-existing ailments that can be fatal for a Covid-19 positive patient include blood pressure, kidney and liver disease, diabetes and respiratory illness.

The report also states that most deaths took place at least seven days after the onset of symptoms, while 15% of deaths were reported within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

According to Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Pune district, in most cases, people reported to hospital after severe breathlessness, which is a sign that virus has infected the lungs.

“We have observed in some cases, people go to hospital complaining of breathlessness and not complaining of fever, which is one of the initial symptoms of the infection. When we question further we get to know that the person had complained of fever and took antibiotics which suppressed the symptoms, and later, it turned into respiratory discomfort,” said Dr Nandapurkar.

He said that respiratory issues do not come up immediately if the person is fit and has no pre-existing ailments.

“It takes about five-six days of infection for the respiratory system to be affected, which then becomes a bit challenging to treat. However, Covid-19 infection is sufficient to cause mortality as it disturbs the respiratory system and then, the blood clotting mechanism, which affects all organs,” said Dr Nandapurkar.

Dr Dileep Kadam, professor of medicine at the Kashibai Navale Medical College, who also heads the Pune Covid-19 task force, believes it has to be taken on a case-to-case basis to analyse why Covid-19 positive persons without a risk factor died.

“It really depends on a case-to-case basis. However, if the condition of the patient is critical during admission, then it is difficult for doctors to revive the patient’s condition,” Dr Kadam said.

Total of 498 deaths in Pune district (Jun 14)

427 or 88% of fatalities - associated risk factors

58 or 11% of fatalities - no associated risk factors

From onset to fatality

9 per cent or 46 deaths within 0-24 hours of onset of symptoms

6 per cent or 30 deaths within 24-48 hours

49 per cent or 242 deaths in seven days of more

Most affected age groups

155 deaths - 61-70-year age group

113 deaths 51-60-year age group

(As per the district health department)