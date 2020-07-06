Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / 12 Covid-19 patients injured as ambulance overturns in Pune

12 Covid-19 patients injured as ambulance overturns in Pune

The ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan in Maharashtra.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Pune

All the injured patients have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

A total of 12 Covid-19 patients were injured on Monday when their ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan here in Maharashtra, police said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

All the injured patients have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

“An ambulance carrying 12 patients was headed towards the Balewadi-based Covid-19 isolation facility from Kothrud when it turned on its side near Bavdhan on Pune-Mumbai Highway,” said Yashwant Gawari, senior inspector, Hinjawadi police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YAD holds dharna outside YPS over ‘excess fee’ charged from parents
Jul 06, 2020 18:38 IST
Rajiv Gandhi hospital discharges 1,000th patient, increases ICU beds to 200
Jul 06, 2020 18:37 IST
Hyderabad restaurants wait for customers month after restrictions were eased
Jul 06, 2020 18:37 IST
Going nuts over dairy alternatives: Here’s a lowdown on plant-based milk
Jul 06, 2020 18:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.