12 Covid-19 patients injured as ambulance overturns in Pune

All the injured patients have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

A total of 12 Covid-19 patients were injured on Monday when their ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan here in Maharashtra, police said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

All the injured patients have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

“An ambulance carrying 12 patients was headed towards the Balewadi-based Covid-19 isolation facility from Kothrud when it turned on its side near Bavdhan on Pune-Mumbai Highway,” said Yashwant Gawari, senior inspector, Hinjawadi police station.