12 private hospitals in PCMC refund Rs 37.2 lakh to patients

A total of 12 private hospitals located in Pimpri-Chinchwad have paid a cumulative refund of Rs 37, 27,930 to patients after a committee led by N Ashok Babu, joint commissioner (income tax department), identified flaws in the hospital bills.

The committee was appointed by Pune divisional commissioner and they have been visiting hospitals in the twin cities since July 27.

“A total of 12 hospitals have paid the refund to patients. Our team is working non-stop since we have been appointed by Pune divisional commissioner,” said N Ashok Babu, joint commissioner, income tax department.

It was found that hospitals which didn’t have permission to offer Covid-19 treatment were treating Covid-19 positive patients.

“The Desai accident and general hospital did not avail permission to treat Covid patients, but they still had Covid patients. I have lodged a complaint against them with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Shravan Hardikar,” added Babu.

People who have suffered due to the exorbitant hospitals bills are happy after receiving the refund. “I got ₹25,000 back and my wife was treated at the Sevadharam hospital. The committee is doing a commendable job,” said one patient’s husband on the condition of anonymity.

Ayush multispeciality hospital, Accord hospital and Phoenix hospital have not yet paid the refund to patients.

“We are keeping an eye on hospitals which have not paid the refunds till now. Our aim is that people should get the refund as early as possible,” added Babu.

On Saturday, at least 953 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and seven deaths were recorded, according to the state health department. This takes the total Covid progressive case count to 52,830 and the death toll to 840 in PCMC.

Total refund by private hospitals

1. Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital ₹9, 31,476

2. DY Patil Hospital ₹1, 81,421

3. City Care Hospital ₹48,998

4. Star Hospital ₹6, 43,540

5. Lifepoint Multispeciality Hospital ₹1, 93,387

6. Gunjkar Hospital ₹2, 38,300

7. Lokmanya Hospital ₹46,192

8. Ayush Multispeciality Hospital ₹0

9. Sterling Multispeciality Hospotal ₹46,770

10. Accord Hospital ₹0

11. Desai Accident and General Hospital ₹1, 04,000

12. Jeevan Jyoti Hospital ₹3, 41,446

13. Phoenix Hospital ₹0

14. Ojas Hospital ₹8, 28,450

15. Sevadarhma Hospital ₹1, 23,950

Total: ₹37, 27,930