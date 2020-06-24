Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / 12 trainee sailors of INS Shivaji test positive for Covid-19

12 trainee sailors of INS Shivaji test positive for Covid-19

The first case was found on June 18 and the infected cadet was part of a batch of 157 trainee sailors who had reported back after leave following the easing of lockdown earlier this month, a release issued by the naval station on Tuesday said.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:35 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Pune

One of the trainee sailors from the batch was found to be symptomatic during the quarantine period and tested positive for coronavirus on June 18, the release said. (ANI file photo. Representative image)

At least 12 trainee sailors of the Lonavala-based INS Shivaji, one of the premier training establishments of the Indian Navy, have so far tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The first case was found on June 18 and the infected cadet was part of a batch of 157 trainee sailors who had reported back after leave following the easing of lockdown earlier this month, a release issued by the naval station on Tuesday said.

“With the easing of lockdown as per Unlock 1.0 in the first week of June, a batch of 157 trainee sailors who were undergoing training at this establishment and were on extended leave in view of the lockdown, reported back and all were quarantined for 14 days in one of the institutional quarantine facilities prepared in the unit,” it said.

One of the trainee sailors from the batch was found to be symptomatic during the quarantine period and tested positive for coronavirus on June 18, it said.



“Further, all the other high-risk contacts who are staying in that particular quarantine facility are being tested as per the extant procedure and necessary medical support is being provided. A total of 12 out of157 trainee sailors have been found coronavirus positive as on date,” the release said.

Since the infection is contained to one particular quarantine block, the possibility of spread of infection to other areas/personnel of the establishment is negligible.

However, all precautions have been instituted to obviate further spread, it said.

All precautions, instructions and directions issued with respect to Covid-19 by the Government of India and the Indian Navy, from time to time, are being strictly adhered to, the release said.

All personnel in the base are already maintaining the required precautions against Covid-19, it added.

INS Shivaji is an Indian Naval station located in the hill-town of Lonavala in Maharashtra’s Pune district. It houses the Naval College of Engineering which trains officers of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan join Stop Yulin camp
Jun 24, 2020 10:40 IST
Ford F-Series truck business is worth more than McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Starbucks
Jun 24, 2020 10:38 IST
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
Jun 24, 2020 10:40 IST
12 trainee sailors of INS Shivaji test positive for Covid-19
Jun 24, 2020 10:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.