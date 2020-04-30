127 more Covid-19 cases in Pune, district tally reaches 1722

B J Government Medical College's Molecular lab prepares for Coronavirus testing at Sassoon hospital in Pune, India, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

127 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district to 1,722, informed District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have neared 10,000, and over 400 patients have died due to the infection in the state.