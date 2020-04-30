Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / 127 more Covid-19 cases in Pune, district tally reaches 1722

127 more Covid-19 cases in Pune, district tally reaches 1722

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have neared 10,000, and over 400 patients have died due to the infection in the state.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:54 IST

By Asian News International, Pune

B J Government Medical College's Molecular lab prepares for Coronavirus testing at Sassoon hospital in Pune, India, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

127 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district to 1,722, informed District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have neared 10,000, and over 400 patients have died due to the infection in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Apr 30, 2020 13:40 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
Apr 30, 2020 13:34 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor aced many genres, roles in his long career
Apr 30, 2020 14:00 IST
Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima bids him goodbye on Instagram
Apr 30, 2020 13:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 confirmed to arrive in second quarter
Apr 30, 2020 13:57 IST
World war veteran who raised millions for charity turns 100, flooded with cards and wishes
Apr 30, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.