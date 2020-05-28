Sections
131 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; tally reaches to 7,947

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Jhalawar, 13 in Pali, 12 in Bharatpur, eight in Kota, seven each in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu, five each in Nagaur and Churu, four in Dausa and one in Ajmer district.

Updated: May 28, 2020 14:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

There are 3,292 active cases of the pathogen in the state and 3,913 people have been discharged. (HT photo)

Six more Covid-19 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking their number to 179 as 131 new coronavirus cases pushed the tally in the state to 7,947, the Health Department said here.

One death each was reported from Ajmer, Banswara, Dausa, Karauli and Nagaur. The location of one more fatality is yet to be ascertained, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Jhalawar, 13 in Pali, 12 in Bharatpur, eight in Kota, seven each in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu, five each in Nagaur and Churu, four in Dausa and one in Ajmer district, officials said.

There are 3,292 active cases of the pathogen in the state and 3,913 people have been discharged, they said.



Jaipur has recorded the maximum of 84 deaths and 1,909 cases in the state, followed by 17 deaths and 1,311 cases in Jodhpur.

Of the total cases, 2,149 are migrants who had returned to Rajasthan from other states, the officials said.

