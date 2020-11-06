Sections
13th Yellow ribbon NGO fair goes online

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The Yellow Ribbon NGO Fair (YRNF) has kickstarted its 13th edition online amid the Covid-19 crisis. The fair’s theme this year is ‘Swadeshi with Pride’.

The fair started on November 1 and will continue until Sunday. Along with people from the city, the online fair also gives a chance of shopping to residents of Mumbai.

The fair provides a platform to many non-government organisations and self-help groups that will showcase and sell their products, thereby helping income generation activities and also creating awareness about the work done by them.

Over the last several years, thousands of people have shopped at the YRNF at Creativity mall (formerly Ishanya mall) and this time people just have to visit creaticityonline.com to get their favourite products.

“I sincerely encourage and warmly invite all patrons to visit without fail, after all, your shopping will not only give you some unique products and gifting ideas, but also bring smiles to many families during these challenging times. Make the effort to log in, shop and celebrate and feel joyful too,” said Parul Mehta, managing trustee, Ishanya foundation.

