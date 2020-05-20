Sections
Home / Pune News / 14 deaths reported in a day, highest in 24 hours, death toll reaches 221 in Pune city

14 deaths reported in a day, highest in 24 hours, death toll reaches 221 in Pune city

Fourteen deaths related to Covid-19 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday, reportedly one of the highest 24-hour death tolls in the city.A total of 221 Covid-19...

Updated: May 20, 2020 21:45 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Fourteen deaths related to Covid-19 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday, reportedly one of the highest 24-hour death tolls in the city.

A total of 221 Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded in Pune.

Of the 14 deaths, eight are from Sassoon hospital and one from the rural area.

Also, 152 fresh positive cases were identified on Wednesday, which takes the city’s progressive positive case count to 3,899. A total of 113 patients were discharged after being declared Covid-19-free on Wednesday, which takes the discharged count to 2,023.



One-hundred-and-sixty-five patients are currently on ventilators in various hospitals in the city.

The deaths include a 69-year-old male from Kalyani nagar who was admitted on May 18 and expired on May 18, at 6.45pm. The swab report was awaited and came back Covid-19-+ positive on May 19.

A 60-year-old male from Shivaji market, Camp, who was symptomatic since May 4, expired on May 19.

A 37-year-old from Kharadi, with a history of convulsions and seizures from Hadapsar, was declared dead on May 19.

A 74-year-old male from Mangalwar peth expired on May 19.

A 61-year-old male from Bhimpura, Camp, was declared dead on May 19.

A 50-year-old female from Parvati was declared dead on May 20.

A 57-year-old-male was declared dead on May 20.

An 80-year-old male from Tadiwala road was declared dead on May 20.

The other deaths include a 50-year-old male from Mahatma Phule peth; a 71-year-old male from Yerawada; A 74-year-old male from Janata Vasahat, Paravati; a 44-year-old male from Gultekdi; a 76-year-old female from Kothrud; and a 69- year-old female from rural Pune.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Flying won’t be the same as domestic Air travel resumes from May 25: Here’s what to expect
May 20, 2020 22:19 IST
Two areas sealed in a first since May 4
May 20, 2020 22:17 IST
Plea in HC seeks online learning and exams for visually impaired
May 20, 2020 22:14 IST
Waiting for flight resumption to return to Italy, says Punjab’s first Covid patient
May 20, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.