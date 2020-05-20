14 deaths reported in a day, highest in 24 hours, death toll reaches 221 in Pune city

Fourteen deaths related to Covid-19 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday, reportedly one of the highest 24-hour death tolls in the city.

A total of 221 Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded in Pune.

Of the 14 deaths, eight are from Sassoon hospital and one from the rural area.

Also, 152 fresh positive cases were identified on Wednesday, which takes the city’s progressive positive case count to 3,899. A total of 113 patients were discharged after being declared Covid-19-free on Wednesday, which takes the discharged count to 2,023.

One-hundred-and-sixty-five patients are currently on ventilators in various hospitals in the city.

The deaths include a 69-year-old male from Kalyani nagar who was admitted on May 18 and expired on May 18, at 6.45pm. The swab report was awaited and came back Covid-19-+ positive on May 19.

A 60-year-old male from Shivaji market, Camp, who was symptomatic since May 4, expired on May 19.

A 37-year-old from Kharadi, with a history of convulsions and seizures from Hadapsar, was declared dead on May 19.

A 74-year-old male from Mangalwar peth expired on May 19.

A 61-year-old male from Bhimpura, Camp, was declared dead on May 19.

A 50-year-old female from Parvati was declared dead on May 20.

A 57-year-old-male was declared dead on May 20.

An 80-year-old male from Tadiwala road was declared dead on May 20.

The other deaths include a 50-year-old male from Mahatma Phule peth; a 71-year-old male from Yerawada; A 74-year-old male from Janata Vasahat, Paravati; a 44-year-old male from Gultekdi; a 76-year-old female from Kothrud; and a 69- year-old female from rural Pune.