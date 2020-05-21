174 coronavirus patients found in Pune district, 14 deaths
Of the 174 cases, 150 were detected in Pune city, seven in Pimpri Chinchwad and 17 in cantonment and rural areas.
Pune district reported 174 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 4,544, while the death toll reached 235 after 14 people, highest in a day,succumbed to the infection.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areas is 3,932, 234 and 378, respectively.