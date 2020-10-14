18 arrested for gambling operation outside Pimpri court

A case under Sections 188, 269, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 12(a) of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, Section 50(b) of National Disaster Management Act and Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations was registered at Pimpri police station against the 18. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested 18 people for running and participating in a gambling den on an open ground near Pimpri court.

The owner of the operation was identified as Vinaykumar alias Palya Ram Sahajivan Kurmi (36), a resident of Laltopinagar area of Pimpri, according to the police.

While he was running the operation, the others were playing in the den that was operating in the open under the shade of a tree, according to the police.

“The social security squad was working towards gathering information with an intention of reducing illegal businesses when, on October 12, an anonymous informant provided information about Kalyan matka gambling operation in the circus ground of Laltopinagar” read a statement from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. The men were found with cash, seven mobile phones, and other supplies like pens and printouts used for gambling, all worth Rs 85,390. Among the seized belongings, ₹54,370 was cash, according to the police.

A case under Sections 188, 269, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 12(a) of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, Section 50(b) of National Disaster Management Act and Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations was registered at Pimpri police station against the 18.