Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / 18-year-old arrested for throwing acid-like substance on woman

18-year-old arrested for throwing acid-like substance on woman

An 18-year-old was arrested by Pune police for throwing an acid-like substance on an 18-year-old woman in Pune on Monday morning. The woman is under treatment for burn injuries...

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An 18-year-old was arrested by Pune police for throwing an acid-like substance on an 18-year-old woman in Pune on Monday morning.

The woman is under treatment for burn injuries at Sassoon General Hospital.

The arrested man was identified as Abuzar Ajay Tamboli (18), a resident of Parvati Darshan, Pune.

The two were childhood friends and the woman had recently married, according to the police.



She was visiting her parents’ place after marriage and when Tamboli learned about her visit, he called her near a local school in the area.

They met near the school at 8am on Monday and got into an argument. During the argument, the man pulled out a bottle of acid-like material and threw it on the left side of her face, according to the police.

The school where it happened is in the close vicinity of Parvati Darshan police outpost in the jurisdiction of Dattawadi police station.

The liquid splashed on the left side of her upper body and she has sustained burn injuries. However, whether it was acid or something else is a matter of investigation.

A case under Sections 326(b) (voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid, etc.,) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dattawadi police station against Tamboli.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Sena, BJP join hands to pass proposal for acquiring land for garden
Nov 25, 2020 00:58 IST
BJP’s Chandigarh chief lodges complaint against fake Facebook account
Nov 25, 2020 00:58 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 50: Abhinav fights with Rubina after Kavita-Aly fight
Nov 25, 2020 00:54 IST
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.