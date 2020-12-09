Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / 18-yr-old booked for murdering 16-yr-old

18-yr-old booked for murdering 16-yr-old

The Chakan police have launched a manhunt to nab an eighteen-year-old who is suspected of throttling a 16-year-girl from a farmer’s family to death following a quarrel...

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:43 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

The Chakan police have launched a manhunt to nab an eighteen-year-old who is suspected of throttling a 16-year-girl from a farmer’s family to death following a quarrel over some petty issue while grazing cattle at the farmland near their residence at village Gonvadi in Khed taluka on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on December 8 in the fields of Baburao Mohite. Pravin Mohan Mohite (35), the deceased’s relative, lodged an FIR against the accused who has been identified as Mauli.

Assistant police inspector PK Rathod, the investigating officer, said that the accused, an orphan from Nashik, stayed at the residence of the girl’s relatives and used to work in the field.

“The accused killed her in a fit of rage as she used to have regular fights with him over petty reasons. The deceased’s eight-year-old relative, who witnessed the crime, pleaded him to stop, but he strangulated the victim to death,” he said. Meanwhile, IPC 302 ( murder ) section has been invoked against the accused, according to the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
Coronavirus claims five more lives in Himachal
Dec 09, 2020 21:13 IST
Shehnaaz Gill’s Saada Kutta Kutta line from Bigg Boss is now viral song
Dec 09, 2020 21:11 IST
Man Utd now favourites for Europa League, says Spurs’ Mourinho
Dec 09, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.