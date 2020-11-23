19-year-old held for murder of man over affair with the same woman

A 19-year-old man was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for the murder of a 27-year-old man in Hinjewadi area on Sunday.

The police are on a lookout for two others in the case while the one arrested has been remanded to police custody till November 26.

The deceased was identified as Nival Sukhlal Pavra (27), a resident of Sakhare Vasti in Hinjewadi while the arrested man was identified as Mahendra alias Bablya Ashok Telgote (19), also a resident of the same area.

While Pavra was a driver on a tanker, the others are labourers in either private companies or on daily wage.

“The deceased was having an extra marital affair with a girl who was also involved with one of the two accused who are on the run. Two months ago, the two men had gotten into a fight over the woman and Pavra had slapped the one who is on the run. These three hatched a plan and killed him,” said assistant police inspector Shashikant Dendage of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

The three picked up Pavra from his house late on Saturday night saying they wanted to discuss something important with him, according to the complaint in the matter lodged by the deceased man’s wife.

The complainant was identified as Hira Pavra (21), a housewife living with her husband and a native of Shirpur in Dhule, according to the police.

The man was found dead in the morning with injuries on his head caused by sharp weapons, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.