19-year-old murdered in Hadapsar

The deceased was identified as Aniket Shivaji Ghayatdak (19), a resident of Malwadi, Hadapsar

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The deceased, complainant, and one other friend of theirs had gone to the house of one of the accused to collect money. (Getty Images)

A 19-year-old was attacked and killed with bamboos and sharp weapons in the wee hours of Saturday in Hadapsar.

The deceased was identified as Aniket Shivaji Ghayatdak (19), a resident of Malwadi, Hadapsar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Prakash Ghadage (22), also a resident of Hadapsar and a friend of the deceased who was present when he was attacked.

The deceased, complainant, and one other friend of theirs had gone to the house of one of the accused to collect money. However, the accused man and his accomplice launched an attack on Ghayatdak.

The police are on a lookout for five people in the case. Assistant police inspector Manoj Patil of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Hadapsar police station against five people.

