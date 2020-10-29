2,419 students drop out of PMC school post 7th standard reveals PMC data

According to Bagul, Pune is considered as the Oxford of the east. If this is the situation of primary education in the city and around 2,500 students are dropping school after 7th standard then it is shocking. (HT representative photo)

A total of 2,419 students have dropped out of school after 7th standard in the year 2019-20, according to data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The civic body’s primary education department administrator Meenakshi Raut gave the drop out numbers after Congress leader Aba Bagul demanded the numbers be released by the school board.

Raut said, “The PMC is running 250 primary schools in the city. The primary school is up to 7th standard. A total of 9,548 students passed out of the 7th standard in the year 2019-20. After passing, 4,441 students took admission in PMC run middle schools; a total of 3,395 students took admission at various private schools and a total of 2,419 students did not come to take a transfer certificate which means they did not take an admission anywhere.”

According to Bagul, Pune is considered as the Oxford of the east. If this is the situation of primary education in the city and around 2,500 students are dropping school after 7th standard then it is shocking.

“Mostly students from lower-income groups join the PMC school. If these students dropped out from school, it is very clear that either they would start work somewhere to help their parents or turn towards crime activity,” Bagul added.

Bagul appealed to the municipal commissioner to start night school in the e-learning school located at Sahakarnagar for these drop-out students.

Bagul said, “I am going to start night school in the Rajiv Gandhi e-learning school for drop out students. I am appealing the municipal commissioner to give any skill education to these students as it would help them to get better employment opportunities after completing education.”