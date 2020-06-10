2 children among 3 of a family killed after their car falls into well in Pune

A woman and her two children were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident and fell into a well in Falevasti area of Ashtapur village of Maharashtra’s Pune around 10:30pm Tuesday night, police said. The woman’s husband, who was behind the wheel, however, survived the accident.

The 35-year-old woman, identified as Sheetal Sachin Kotwal of Ashtapur village in Haveli region of Pune, was travelling with her nine-year-old daughter Srushti and six-year-old son Shaurya in a Maruti Eeco car being driven by her husband Sachin Shrikari Kotwal.

The family was returning to their home after visiting Sheetal’s family in Rahu village of Daund Taluka.

Pratap Mankar, senior inspector at Lonikand police station where the accidental death was registered, said the car fell into a well on the side of the road when Sachin tried to avoid a dog sitting on the road.

“The road is at the border of the village. It is not a wide road - not more than 8-9 feet. There was a dog sitting on the left side of the road. In an attempt to ride past it, he (survivor) moved his vehicle to the right. But as the vehicle approached the spot where the dog was sitting, it got up and moved towards the vehicle. The man turned the vehicle towards the right where the well is situated,” said Mankar.

While the woman and her son were sitting in the back seat, the man and their daughter were in the front seat of the car, according to the police.

Mankar added that Sachin did not immediately realise that they had fallen into a well. The road is narrow and does not have streetlights or road shoulders near it.

“His window was open so he could get out after some time. But he did not immediately realise that it was a well that they had fallen into,” he said.

“Some of us (police) reached there and asked him what had happened. He said that when the car fell, he did not realise that it was a well. But as the water started gushing in from his open window, he got out through the window and tried to scramble for the back door but the car started drowning quickly. The back doors of the car were also sliding doors which did not open underwater. He rushed to the nearest inner surface of the well and used the stone-surface to come up. It all happened within split seconds, he told us. We do not know how deep the well is but it was filled,” said Assistant sub inspector Sadashiv Gaikwad of Lonikand police station who was present on the spot.

After failed efforts to try pulling his family out of the well, Sachin raised an alarm following which locals gathered at the spot

The bodies were recovered after hours of efforts by the locals who called for a crane and brought the car to the surface for long enough to pull the bodies out.

However, the car remained submerged in the well until Wednesday afternoon, according to the police.