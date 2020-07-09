20 areas in rural Pune declared as containment zones

The district administration, on Wednesday, has announced 20 areas on the city’s outskirts as containment zones after fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported from these parts in the past few days.

Most of these areas, which are governed by gram panchayats and have been merged into municipal limits of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, were sealed since Wednesday midnight as per orders by Sachin Baravkar, haveli sub-divisional officer .

Among these areas include Manjri, Kadamwakvasti, Narhe, New Kopre, Khanapur, Shevalewadi, Wagholi, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi, Khadakwasla, Kirkitwadi, Pisoli, Wadali wadi, Bhilarewadi, Urali Kanchan, Loni Kalbhor, Nanded, Manjri, Kunjirwadi, Kondhwe-Dhavade and Dehu.

“There areas are being declared as containment zones from June 8 midnight whereby all the entry and exit points will be sealed. The residents of these areas have been asked not to step out of the house except for essential services,” stated the order by Baravkar.

The administration has allowed essential services like milk distribution and vegetable sale between 10 am to 2 pm. “The restrictions will be in effect till next notification,” stated the order.

Most of the rural and semi-urban parts if Pune district has reported a surge in Covid-19 cases in the past one week. As on Tuesday, rural parts of the district have reported total 2,666 cases of Covid-19 positive patients while Pune city has seen total 23,021 cases.

Taking cognisance of the rising number of cases, Pune district collector said, any village which has reported more than five cases will face restrictions on activity.

“We cannot afford to allow a surge in cases. Therefore I have asked sub-divisional officers to announce containment zones if fresh cases are reported,” said Ram.

A large number of people from these areas, which has seen massive construction in the past few years, come to the city for work. Ram said, To bring Covid under control, some strict measures are being taken.”

