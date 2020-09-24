Sections
20 sanitiser dispensers lying uninstalled at Yerawada-Vishrantwadi ward’s garden in Pune

The machines, bought for Rs 22,500 each, were expected to be installed at strategic locations inside the ward by Pune Municipal Corporation as part of Covid prevention measures.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:54 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Twenty hand sanitiser dispensers, each bought for ₹22,500 by the civic administration, are lying unused at a Pune municipal corporation (PMC) garden in Vishrantwadi-Yerawada ward. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE Twenty hand sanitiser dispensers are lying unattended at a Pune municipal corporation (PMC) garden in Vishrantwadi-Yerawada ward. The machines, bought for Rs 22,500 each, were expected to be installed at strategic locations inside the ward to facilitate residents sanitising hands once they step out of the house to the market or the public toilets.

Residents and civic activists alleged that the machines were slated to be stationed in the ward area a month ago.

Chandrakant Hase, an area resident, said, “The sanitising machines are lying unattended . The PMC must install it soon amid the pandemic for the safety of residents.”

Sapna Sahare, junior engineer, Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori regional ward said, “The installation of the sanitising machines has been delayed due to delay in the release of the work order and its approval. The process of machine installation is on and we will complete the work at the earliest.”



“The machines will be installed at places where there is a need and also taking the COVID situation into consideration,” she said.

Former Mayor Siddhartha Dhende said, “ The machines should have been installed long ago, but there is some issue over who will look after maintenance and upkeep. As installation has been delayed, the machines are lying unutilised.”

Balu Patil, an activist of Sahakarnagar, had called for an audit of the machine installation work.

