Sections
Home / Pune News / 22-year-old woman kills 4-yr-old daughter in Sangvi

22-year-old woman kills 4-yr-old daughter in Sangvi

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old daughter in Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Monday.The woman has been identified as Savita...

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old daughter in Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Savita Deepak Kakade (22), a resident of a building in Bhalekarnagar in Sangvi. The incident occurred between 8am and 12 noon on Monday, according to the police.

She lived with her husband, who is a taxi driver, two children and her in-laws.

“Her mother-in-law passed away recently and they were observing the tenth day since her death. The woman was alone with the children in the house. She says she got angry because the child was not listening to her,” said senior police inspector Ranganath Unde of Sangvi police station.



The woman allegedly slammed the child’s head on the wall and slashed her throat as well. The body was sent for post-mortem to a local hospital and handed over to the father as the woman had been arrested.

The husband came home from the rites of his mother to find the daughter in the house, according to the police. Their 6-month-old son was in the house when the elder child was killed. She will be produced in court for further custody on Tuesday.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sangvi police station against the woman.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Filmmaker in Hyderabad captures travails of Covid-19 warriors, contracts virus
Jul 27, 2020 23:01 IST
‘He is the Michael Jordan of T20 cricket’: KKR CEO’s praise for allrounder
Jul 27, 2020 23:06 IST
J&K: FIR lodged against former BJP minister, 4 others in land encroachment case
Jul 27, 2020 23:00 IST
Odisha man dies after ambulance driver refuses to take him to hospital over Covid-19 fears
Jul 27, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.