Sections
Home / Pune News / 24 deaths for every 1,000 new cases in Pune

24 deaths for every 1,000 new cases in Pune

Pune’s case fatality rate (CFR) as of August 27 – the number of patients who contract Covid-19 that are succumbing – is at 2.41%. Last week that number was at...

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:20 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune’s case fatality rate (CFR) as of August 27 – the number of patients who contract Covid-19 that are succumbing – is at 2.41%. Last week that number was at 2.38%.

As per data released by the district administration, the city is now reporting 24 deaths for every 1,000 new cases.

However, the recovery rate has gone up from 78.9% last week, to 80.83% as of August 27.

Of the 2,146 total deaths due to Covid-19, 1,547 are persons with Comorbid conditions.



Maharashtra’s CFR is 3.2%, while the recovery rate for the state is 72.5%, as of August 27.

The number of active cases too have been rising, which, as of August 27, is 14,995. This was 14,806 as of last week.

With respect to the district, the CFR for Pimpri- Chinchwad is 1.86% with 850 of the 45,510 progressive positives dying.

For the rest of the district, besides PMC, but including rural, councils and Cantonments, the CFR is 3.2% with 729 of 22,244 progressive positives dying.

The Pune city and district administration a jumbo facility running currently at the COEP ground, dedicated for critical care patients, with 600 oxygenated beds and 200 ICU beds.

In addition to ramping up infrastructure, the civic body also claims to be conducting random surveys, especially among comorbid patients.

Embed

33% of comorbids screened test +ve

A total of 3,57,270 comorbid persons have been identified in the city so far, of which 312 were found to be running a high temperature; 703 had low oxygen saturation; and a total of 8,284 were referred for treatment.

Of the 9,299 that were screened for Covid-19, a total of 3,085 were found positive after testing.

These were the people who were identified through a random survey and had no history of coming in contact with any person. This shows a 33% of positivity rate among those who have comorbidity and were screened.

Of the 2,146 deaths reported due to Covid19, 1,547 are of those with comorbidities, which is 72.08%.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “Timely intervention through random comorbid survey helped identify Covid-19 patients among the vulnerable groups. With early medical help we can save more lives.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ministry of Home Affairs gave nod to double Covid-19 testing in Delhi: Satyendra Jain
Aug 28, 2020 21:53 IST
Naib tehsildar booked for corruption in J&K’s Doda
Aug 28, 2020 21:49 IST
Two more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll reaches 45
Aug 28, 2020 21:47 IST
The crisis in fiscal federalism | HT Editorial
Aug 28, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.