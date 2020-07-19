3.65 lakh industrial workers turn up for work during current lockdown: Pune MIDC

Sections
At least 3.65 lakh employees working at 17 Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas of Pune region reported for work on a daily basis since the lockdown...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:28 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

At least 3.65 lakh employees working at 17 Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas of Pune region reported for work on a daily basis since the lockdown started on July 14. The industries which functioned smoothly comprised information technology industries, industrial establishments, micro, small and medium enterprises and agricultural processing industries.

Ajit Deshmukh, MIDC regional officer, said, “Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham had asked the human resources department of all companies to submit details of all the employees and certify it with the respective police stations under which their companies were located. The HR managers reached out to the police station, handed over the application containing names of the employees and got the document certified. In the last four days of lockdown, there has not been a single complaint of any company regarding their employees facing issues related to travel,” he said.

According to rules, companies were given the option of working with 15% staff capacity and also allow work from home, if the employees choose to opt for the latter.

The HR and police department have made it mandatory for company employees to carry the company’s identity card and the vehicle pass provided by the company must be prominent displayed on the vehicle of the batch of employees while they travel to work and return home.



District collector Naval Kishor Ram, said, “Our aim has been to make the employees work and remove the fear of depression. We created the necessary conditions for boosting the industry and the entire plan was designed to provide support to the industry.”

The administration had also stated that if an employee tests positive for Covid, then, all staffers of the company would have to necessarily undergo the Covid tests at their own cost. The administration had further instructed them that the said company or establishment must be shut and restart the operations only after completion of all tests and santisation of the company premises. Company employees living outside containment zones only have been permitted to work.

Ganesh Bhosale, CEO of Sairtech, an Indapur-based agro processing unit, said, “We functioned to the utmost capacity with the support of the Pune police, PCMC police and the administration. This will lead to growth and strengthen the local economy.”

Working smoothly

Status before April 20

No. of units in production which were open: 125

Total employees reporting to work: 24,608

Status after April 20

No. of units in production which were open: 2,648

Employees reporting to work: 1,52,308

Status as of July 18

No. of units in production which were open: 2,773 of the total 4,629

Employees reporting to work: 3,65,487

Industrial areas are located in

Indapur

Kurkumbh

Pimpri-Chinchwad

Chakan (Phase 1 to 4 )

Patas

Jejuri

Bhigawan

Talawade

Kharadi

Khed

Baramati

Ranjangaon (Phase 1 and 2)

Talegaon (Phase 1 and 2)

Pandare

