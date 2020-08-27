Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
3,703 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 69 deaths

3,703 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 69 deaths

Pune district reported 3,703 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,56,844, a health official said on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, Pune

1,105 new cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 45,510. (File photo for representation)

The death toll reached 3,873 with 69 patients succumbing to the viral infection in this period, he added.

“1,773 new cases were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits which now has 89,090 patients. However, 1,680 patients were also discharged from city hospitals,” the official said.

1,105 new cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 45,510.



