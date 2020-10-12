3 arrested preparing for dacoity on highway

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Police Naik Sushil Jadhav of Unit 1 of Pune police crime branch. (Getty Images)

Three persons were arrested while preparing to commit dacoity in Jambhulwadi bridge on Saturday evening by Pune police crime branch officials.

The three were identified as Sanket alias Monya Santosh Vikare (26), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi nagar in Bibwewadi; Amar Nanadkumar Chavan (28), a resident of Raikar Mala, Dhayari; Akshay Ravindra Kamble (24), a resident of Sukhsagar nagar in Pune, according to the police.

The crime branch officials on night patrol found the three in the vicinity of a petrol pump. A complaint in the matter was lodged by Police Naik Sushil Jadhav of Unit 1 of Pune police crime branch.

The men were found moving around on a motorbike in possession of sharp weapons, including blades, according to police.

The men were planning to target a nearby petrol pump on the highway and the drivers of trucks that pass by in the night hours.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.