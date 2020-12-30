30 chowks under surveillance; signals operating till 1pm: DCP traffic

For December 31, the Pune traffic police department has made all preparations to monitor possible crowds at 30 chowks that have been identified by the traffic department.

Traffic signals at these chowks will be kept operational until 1 a .

Already, a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am has been imposed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its jurisdiction.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to prevent the spread of the infection, several restrictions have been imposed by the PMC and Pune police department for New Year’s Eve.

“In light of the public celebrations and people coming to celebrate the arrival of the New Year, our policemen, along with local police station personnel will be deployed at several check posts. As the night curfew is in place, an appeal has been made to the people to not come out after 11 pm, unless it’s an emergency. We have identified 30 chowks which are some of the crowded places in the city. To monitor the vehicular movement at these chowks, traffic signals will be kept operational until 1am of January 1,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

According to Shrirame, along with the drink and drive action, speed checks will be made on vehicles.

“Our policemen will be all around the city to maintain traffic movement . I appeal to Punekars to please follow traffic rules while you are celebrating and take all the safety measures if you are out,” added Shrirame.

The chowks under surveillance tomorrow

1. Pune University Chowk

2. Nal Stop Chowk

3. Tilak / Alka Talkies Chowk

4. Puram Chowk

5. Marketyard Chowk

6. Sinhagad Road junction

7. ABC Farms Chowk

8. Golf Course Chowk

9. Bopodi Chowk

10. Khandoji Baba Chowk

11. Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk

12. Simla Office chowk

13. Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk

14. Jedhe / Swargate Chowk

15. Rajaram Bridge Chowk

16. Fatimanagar Chowk

17. Nehru Memorial Chowk

18. Shastrinagar Chowk

19. Sadal Baba Chowk

20. Goodluck Cafe Chowk

21. Jhansi Rani Chowk

22. Jehangir Hospital Chowk

23. Seven Loves Chowk

24. Sawarkar Statue Chowk

25. Lullanagar Chowk

26. Khanya Maruti Chowk

27. Keshvnagar Mundhwa Chowk

28. Koregaonpark Junction

29. Church Chowk, Khadki

30. Kharadi Chowk