30 chowks under surveillance; signals operating till 1pm: DCP traffic
For December 31, the Pune traffic police department has made all preparations to monitor possible crowds at 30 chowks that have been identified by the traffic department. Traffic...
For December 31, the Pune traffic police department has made all preparations to monitor possible crowds at 30 chowks that have been identified by the traffic department.
Traffic signals at these chowks will be kept operational until 1 a .
Already, a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am has been imposed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its jurisdiction.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to prevent the spread of the infection, several restrictions have been imposed by the PMC and Pune police department for New Year’s Eve.
“In light of the public celebrations and people coming to celebrate the arrival of the New Year, our policemen, along with local police station personnel will be deployed at several check posts. As the night curfew is in place, an appeal has been made to the people to not come out after 11 pm, unless it’s an emergency. We have identified 30 chowks which are some of the crowded places in the city. To monitor the vehicular movement at these chowks, traffic signals will be kept operational until 1am of January 1,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).
According to Shrirame, along with the drink and drive action, speed checks will be made on vehicles.
“Our policemen will be all around the city to maintain traffic movement . I appeal to Punekars to please follow traffic rules while you are celebrating and take all the safety measures if you are out,” added Shrirame.
BOX
The chowks under surveillance tomorrow
1. Pune University Chowk
2. Nal Stop Chowk
3. Tilak / Alka Talkies Chowk
4. Puram Chowk
5. Marketyard Chowk
6. Sinhagad Road junction
7. ABC Farms Chowk
8. Golf Course Chowk
9. Bopodi Chowk
10. Khandoji Baba Chowk
11. Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk
12. Simla Office chowk
13. Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk
14. Jedhe / Swargate Chowk
15. Rajaram Bridge Chowk
16. Fatimanagar Chowk
17. Nehru Memorial Chowk
18. Shastrinagar Chowk
19. Sadal Baba Chowk
20. Goodluck Cafe Chowk
21. Jhansi Rani Chowk
22. Jehangir Hospital Chowk
23. Seven Loves Chowk
24. Sawarkar Statue Chowk
25. Lullanagar Chowk
26. Khanya Maruti Chowk
27. Keshvnagar Mundhwa Chowk
28. Koregaonpark Junction
29. Church Chowk, Khadki
30. Kharadi Chowk