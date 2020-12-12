Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / 30-year-old booked for sexual harassment of niece, abetting her to suicide

30-year-old booked for sexual harassment of niece, abetting her to suicide

PUNE: A man from Aurangabad was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly driving a minor girl to death by suicide by sexually harassing and sending her sexual...

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 20:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A man from Aurangabad was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly driving a minor girl to death by suicide by sexually harassing and sending her sexual messages.

The teenage girl attempted suicide on September 6 and died of injuries on September 16. An accidental death report (ADR) was filed at the Bhosari police station. The man is a 30-year-old relative of the girl. She had visited his house during the summer break during which time he had touched her inappropriately against her will, according to the police.

Months later, the girl died and left a note that her mother found. During the investigation, the police found the man’s texts in her phone. The man was sending her sexual messages which are believed to be the cause behind the drastic step she took, according to the police.

“The mother says that this has been happening since 2018. She has left a note describing the incidents. Her parents are working at a private company. We have taken the note and a specimen of her handwriting for analysis. We are awaiting the results,” said senior inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari police station.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassments) and 354(d) (stalking) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children form Sexual Offence Act was registered at Bhosari police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop smiling as she enjoys a day at the beach
by HT Entertainment Desk
The viral cake ‘slicing’ hack gets a mixed response from bakers
by Sanchita Kalra
Aston Villa sink Wolves with late El Ghazi penalty
by Reuters
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Puri Jagannath temple to open on December 23 and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.