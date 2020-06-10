Sections
Home / Pune News / 33-year-old in custody for molesting minor in Pune

33-year-old in custody for molesting minor in Pune

Complainant claims to have caught the man in the act as she walked into the room.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Complaint in the matter was lodged by the grandmother of the minor girl. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

Pune: A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday night after the grandmother of an 11-year-old girl accused him of molesting the minor.

The arrested man has been identified as Somnath alias Sonya Raghuji Kale, 33, a resident of Nanoli, Maval. A complaint in the matter has been lodged by the grandmother of the minor girl.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday around 11am in the arrested man’s house where he took the minor, and molested her, according to the complaint.

The complainant claims to have caught the man in the act as she walked into the room. She submitted to the police that he ran away as he saw her enter the house. The woman called the child’s parents and told them what had happened. The next morning, the family approached the local police and lodged a complaint.



“It is a case of molestation. He is in police custody till June 11. The complainant, as well as the accused, come from poor families,” said assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Naik Patil of Dehuroad division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Sections 3(1)(w)(i), 3(2), 3(v), 3(2)(va) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi says ‘hope we make you proud’ as Gunjan Saxena reacts to film teaser
Jun 10, 2020 19:09 IST
UK to reopen zoos, safari parks, but no schools
Jun 10, 2020 19:08 IST
Boxing mostly considered a male-dominated sport: Mary Kom
Jun 10, 2020 19:07 IST
Sabarimala priest for postponing temple opening, cites rising Covid-19 cases
Jun 10, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.