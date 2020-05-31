Sections
Home / Pune News / 335 cadets of 138th National Defence Academy course graduate in Pune

335 cadets of 138th National Defence Academy course graduate in Pune

The passing out ceremony was held indoors breaking away from the annual custom of having parents and distinguished guests from all three services in presence

Updated: May 31, 2020 16:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

(L-R) Battalion Cadet Captain Shivam Kumar won the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in overall order of merit, while Battalion Cadet Captain Mukesh Kumar won President’s Silver Medal and Battalion Cadet Captain Parth Gupta won President’s Bronze Medal for standing third in order of merit. (HT PHOTO)

The 138th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) successfully passed out on Saturday at a ceremony conducted in the premier institution’s Habibullah Hall. The passing out ceremony was held indoors breaking away from the annual custom of having parents and distinguished guests from all three services in presence.

NDA commandant Lieutenant General Asit Mistry presided over the function.

A total of 335 cadets graduated from the premier academy. Of the 335, 226 were army cadets, 44 naval cadets, and were 65 air force cadets. After graduation, the NDA cadets are normally allowed leave before joining their respective service organisation. However, the cadets of 138 course will not be allowed leave for home and will head to their organisations directly.

While the army cadets will head to the Indian Military Academy, the naval cadets will head to the Indian Naval Academy, and the air force cadets will head to the Indian Air Force Academy. Travel arrangements will be made by the academy.



“It is a matter of pride for NDA that 20 cadets from friendly foreign countries (Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Tanzania, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Fiji, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Mongolia and Bangladesh) also form part of the passing out cadets,” read a statement from NDA.

While Battalion Cadet Captain (BCC) Shivam Kumar won the President’s Gold Medal, BCC Mukesh Kumar won the President’s Silver Medal, and BCC Parth Gupta won the President’s Bronze Medal for standing third in overall order of merit. Of all the squadrons in the academy, the Kilo squadron bagged the ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’ for their performance.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘This is magic,’ Iyer shares unique batting practice video- WATCH
May 31, 2020 16:25 IST
Lockdown affecting health but exercise a must, say readers
May 31, 2020 16:23 IST
Drums, drones and DJ! Desperate measures across India to tackle the locust challenge
May 31, 2020 16:20 IST
In Unlock 1, Uttarakhand to resume Char Dham yatra and tourism activities
May 31, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.