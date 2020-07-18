Sections
Home / Pune News / 34-year-old man arrested for sexual assault of minor daughter

34-year-old man arrested for sexual assault of minor daughter

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the alleged sexual assault of his minor daughter.A complaint has been lodged by the man’s wife, according...

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the alleged sexual assault of his minor daughter.

A complaint has been lodged by the man’s wife, according to the police. The man was produced in a court on Saturday for further custody.

On the first occasion, the accused assaulted the 11-year-old girl at their house at least 10-15 days ago. Again on Thursday night around 9:30 pm, he took the girl to an empty kiosk near their house where he sexually assaulted her.

“The complainant is a housewife while the man earns a living by leasing his car to various companies,” said police sub-inspector PA Kadam of Dighi police station who is investigating the case.



A case under Sections 376, 376(2)(f) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 7, 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered at the Dighi police station against the man.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taapsee Pannu: Star kids milk their advantage
Jul 18, 2020 17:27 IST
1,100 students got scholarship fraudulently:CBI probe into ₹250-cr scam in Himachal
Jul 18, 2020 17:22 IST
Voda Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues
Jul 18, 2020 17:19 IST
Yuva Sena moves SC against Centre’s decision to hold final year exams
Jul 18, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.