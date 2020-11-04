35,000 seats to remain vacant under RTE this year

A total of 35,000 seats of the Right to Education (RTE) have remained vacant in the state this year. (HT PHOTO)

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, academia has taken a hit in Maharashtra.

A total of 35,000 seats of the Right to Education (RTE) have remained vacant in the state this year.

Until now 79,580 students have confirmed their admissions of the total 1,00,926 seats selected for RTE admissions for the academic year 2020-21.

The state primary education department has now given a one-week extension for waiting list students to complete the admission process, as most of the parents couldn’t complete their admission process.

“The first lottery of RTE admissions was announced on March 17, the admission process of students selected in this lottery was going on until September 27. After which from September 30 to October 29, the admission process of students in the waiting list was done. However, more than 35,000 seats remained vacant under the RTE, so it was decided to extend the waiting list students’ admission process by one more week,” said Dinkar Patil, state primary education department director.

This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the RTE admission process was delayed. In 9,331 RTE registered schools in the state for this year, a total of 1, 15,460 RTE vacancies existed.

Of the 2, 91,368 applications, 1,00,926 students were selected.

Whereas in Pune district in 972 RTE registered schools for the year, there were 16,949 RTE vacancies. There were 62,919 applications, and16,617 students were selected and as of today 11,146 students have confirmed the admission. Due to various reasons and issues parents were not able to complete the admission process under RTE.

“The admission of my daughter was completed in the waiting list of the RTE, but we had to wait until October for it. The school which we got the admission and its staff didn’t cooperate with parents and called us several times demanding for various documents.” said Shweta Jagdale, a parent.