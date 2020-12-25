35-year-old booked for molesting minor daughter

The man, who is a labourer, was out of work since the lockdown, according to the police (HT PHOTO)

A 35-year-old man has been booked on Wednesday for molesting his minor daughter since the past seven months at their house in Talegaon Dabhade.

The man, who is a labourer, was out of work since the lockdown, according to the police.

His wife and children left him and went to Ahmednagar to their relatives’ place due to his behaviour, according to an officer who registered the case.

The mother and the 15-year-old daughter decided to file a complaint at a police station in Ahmednagar after which it was transferred to Pimpri-Chinchwad and a case was registered on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged by the teenager, the man used to periodically touch her inappropriately when she was asleep.

The man had threatened to kill his wife if the girl spoke about the incident to anyone and beat her up, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

“When the travel restrictions were lifted, the entire family (along with the man) went to Karjat to the complainant’s maternal relatives’ house. There she told her mother about what had been happening with her. So, the complaint was lodged there and the complainant and accused are also there. We will be speaking with the girl soon,” said senior police inspector Milind Waghmare of Talegaon Dabhade police station.